Joplin Outlaws begin a new chapter with first home game on Thursday

May 28—The Joplin Outlaws return to Joe Becker Stadium Thursday for their 2024 season home opener.

The Outlaws, who have played their first six games on the road, are under new ownership and competing in a new league.

They play the Sherman (Texas) Shadowcats for their first four home games starting at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

"Our investment group has always thought that Joplin is a great market, great fanbase, great support," said Nick Weisenborn, general manager for the Joplin Outlaws. "The previous ownership did a great job. It's really exciting to be able to put this roster together, take them out on the field and have a place for Joplin residents to spend their hard-earned money and see a great game on the field."

The Joplin Outlaws, a collegiate summer baseball team, sold earlier this year to a group of investors that includes National Sports Services. The Outlaws previously were owned by a nonprofit organization and have transitioned to a for-profit organization.

They will compete in the Mid America League this season, which is made up of six teams from Arkansas, Missouri and Texas.

The league's rosters includes up to 40 players from NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, community college and junior college players, along with players who may have exhausted their college eligibility but want to maintain their amateur playing status. Players stay with host families during the season.

In the Mid America League, the Outlaws will play a 68-game schedule with 34 home dates at Joe Becker Stadium.

"We're bringing a lot more games to Joplin — about 11 more than the previous league," Weisenborn said. "This league, with the NIL, has helped us recruit a really good level of talent. This league is doing some different things than the MINK League, with taking care of players with postgame meals and doing some good travel things."

The league uses a Name, Image and Likeness policy to offer players some money to play in Joplin, Weisenborn said.

The policy allows players to make money from their personal brand. The Mid America League is the only collegiate league to use NIL, and interested local organizations can reach out to Weisenborn to take advantage of the new policy.

"It's really helped us recruit a really good roster," Weisenborn said.

This year's roster is a mix of veteran players, returning Outlaws players and former pro players, Weisenborn said.

Former pros include infielder Carter Mize, from the Rocky Mountain Vibes; infielder Manny Garcia, from the Northern Colorado Owls; his brother, infielder Andres Garcia, from the Alpine Cowboys; and pitcher Michael Castillo, from the Ogden Raptors. All these players are from the Pioneer League, a MLB partner league.

Local Outlaws players include outfielder Brett Sarwinski and pitcher Lucas Vanlanduit from Pittsburg State University, and area Joplin players like infielder Kenley Hood from Webb City and infielder Lanin Midgette from Columbus, Kansas.

The Outlaws' new coach is Brian Daly, who came to the team from the Wisconsin Dairyland Collegiate League. He's a coach at Southeastern Arkansas Community College and a former pitcher with multiple independent baseball leagues.

Thursday will feature discounts on beer and fountain drinks. On Friday night there will be fireworks, which will be a tradition after every Friday game this season. On Saturday, there will be an Outlaws hat giveaway. Sunday is Family Day at the stadium, with kids running the bases, getting autographs and eating free.

Tickets are available at joplinoutlaws.com or at the box office on game days. Single-game tickets range from $7 to $11, depending on the section. Gates open an hour before the start of each game. Parking is free and concessions are available.

Weisenborn said ticketing for the games is digital now.

Digital tickets will be available through email after purchase.