Joplin Outlaws Baseball Takes Down Sherman 5-3

JOPLIN, MO – The Joplin Outlaws took down Sherman in a 5-3 win at Joe Becker Stadium on Friday night.

In the bottom of the first, Cole Hill would attempt to swipe third base, but an errant throw off the steal attempt would plate him for the game’s first run. Following Hill’s score, Gabe Russell would single to bring home Carter Mize to further extend the Joplin lead.

Mize, then in the bottom of the fourth, would pick up a hit of his own sending in two runs to push the lead to 4-0.

Joplin pitcher Xavier Fosbenner would have a solid day on the mound, going 6.1 innings, allowing one run and striking out six. Sherman would tighten the game in the ninth inning, but the Outlaws would hang on in relief to win 5-3.

Up next, Joplin will face Sherman for game three of the series on Saturday, June 1st at 7:05 p.m.

