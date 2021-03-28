Joplin outlasts Pryor in extras

Mar. 28—PRYOR, Okla. — The Joplin baseball team continued its strong start to the season by earning a 8-7 victory over Pryor in extra innings to conclude the Tiger/Zebra Classic on Saturday afternoon.

After falling behind 6-2 in the middle innings, the Eagles (5-1) responded with four unanswered runs to tie the game at 6 in the seventh. Kirk Chandler started the rally with an RBI ground out to shortstop and Kyler Stokes followed with an RBI double.

Fielding Campell and Bodee Carlson scored on a fielding error.

Both teams came up empty in the ninth inning to force extras before Stokes delivered a go-ahead RBI single to give Joplin a 7-6 lead in the top of the 10th. Chandler came around to score on a passed ball to make the game 8-6.

Ethan Guilford, who pitched the last 5 2/3 innings, gave up an RBI single to Blake Raglin with two outs in the bottom of the 10th. But Guilford caught Bobby Belew looking for strike three to finish it off.

Joplin had four players log two or more hits in the game to pace an 11-hit attack. Stokes led the way with a 3-for-4 game.

Kohl Cooper was the winning pitcher. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits. Guilford surrendered three earned runs on six hits, striking out six.

Up next, the Eagles host St Mary's Colgan at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.