Joplin’s offense struggled as they were shutout by Ozark 2-0 at home

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Eagles have dropped some tough game and are on a three-game losing streak, but they look to turn things around with a big COC matchup against the Ozark Tigers at home.

The Eagles shut out 2-0 by Ozark. Joplin dropped to 6-14 on the season.

A defensive game from both teams but, Ozark was able to capitalize more when they had runners in scoring position. The Eagles only recorded two hits through the entire game.

Joplin will welcome Kickapoo in a non-conference game on Monday, April 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.