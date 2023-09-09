Advertisement
Joplin Little Theatre, Area Agency on Aging partner for show

The Joplin Globe, Mo.
Sep. 9—The Joplin Little Theatre and Area Agency on Aging will partner on a joint production of "Breadcrumbs," by Jennifer Hale.

The production is directed by John Green. It follows a reclusive fiction writer diagnosed with dementia who must depend upon a troubled young caretaker to complete her autobiography. In a symbiotic battle of wills, they delve into the dark woods of the past, unearthing a tragedy that shatters their notions of language, loneliness and essential self.

The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St.

A general admission ticket is $100 per person. A VIP ticket, which includes access to a 6 p.m. reception, is $125 per person. To purchase tickets, go to aaaregionx.org/breadcrumbs.

Proceeds from this event go to support Joplin Little Theatre and the Area Agency on Aging, Region X.