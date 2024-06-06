Joplin Lady Eagles Volleyball team wraps up their youth camp

JOPLIN, Mo. — There are a ton of camps going on in the area and at Joplin High School they had one of their own for volleyball.

Wednesday evening, the Joplin Lady Eagles volleyball program hosted the last day of their youth camp. It was Joplin’s new head coach Emily Killion’s first opportunity to interact and give back to the Joplin community.

The Lady Eagles’ current players took the lead in running the camp and coaching the young girls on the game of volleyball. The camp was for grades third through sixth.

We spoke to Coach Killion and a few players about what it meant for them to host this camp.

Joplin senior, Amy Kessler said, “It means a lot to me to be able to host the camp for the youth because the future of volleyball is in them. Like the more we teach them at an earlier age, the better will be as a program in the future.”

Joplin senior, Lucy Erisman says, “It’s a cool experience because I learned how to play volleyball from a Joplin High School volleyball player at the time. And so it means a lot to me that now I get to teach them and I get to teach them to love volleyball.”

Joplin’s new Head Coach Emily Killion mentioned, “It’s a big deal having the younger girls here, they love it. They are so energetic. They have a good time. But having them here and seeing what our future is and building that up is huge.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.