Joplin High School football coach Curtis Jasper announces 5 assistants

Jun. 24—Joplin High School head football coach Curtis Jasper has named five men who will serve as assistant coaches for the 2024-25 season.

They are:

—Jim Cessna: A 2017 graduate from Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania, who was a three-year starter at center on the offensive line. He helped lead his team to the Middle Atlantic Conference championship in 2015, where they were ranked No. 12 nationally. Cessna comes to Joplin from Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where he was the offensive line coach for the 2023 District Champions and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state semifinalist. He helped develop an All-State offensive lineman and two All-Region offensive linemen. Cessna was also the offensive coordinator and coached quarterbacks at North East High School in North East, Pennsylvania, and offensive line coach at Middlesex High School in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania. He will teach special education at Joplin High School and coach the offensive line.

—Cody Kitts: Kitts is a 2007 Joplin High School graduate who played varsity football in high school. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army. Kitts is a special education teacher at Eastmorland Elementary School. He will be helping on the defensive side with linebackers and secondary.

—Hunter Mehrle: Mehrle is a 2021 graduate of Central Methodist University in Fayette. He played defensive end before moving to tight end for his junior and senior seasons. Mehrle coached the defensive line as a redshirt sophomore in college. His degree is in physical education and he spent the last two years teaching elementary physical education and technology in the Wentzville School District. While in Wentzville, he was the cornerbacks coach, JV defensive coordinator, and worked helping players at Holt High School to be recruited to play college football. Holt won back-to-back conference titles during his tenure. He also coached track and field last season at Holt as the javelin and assistant throwers coach. Mehrle is now a PE teacher for North Middle School. He will be coaching cornerbacks and will be an assistant track coach in the spring.

—Nick Panella: A 2024 Missouri Southern State University graduate, Panella started 21 games at tight end throughout his college career. He has a degree in kinesiology and is working on his master's degree in strength and conditioning. Panella came to Joplin from Arlington, Texas, where he was a first-team All-District tight end at James Martin High School. Panella will be a substitute teacher at Joplin schools and will be coaching quarterback, running back and tight ends this fall.

—Adam Robertson: Robertson is a 2015 graduate of McAuley Catholic High School where he was an All-Conference wide receiver and All-State punter. After graduation, Robertson served in the U.S. Air Force. He is now attending Missouri Southern State University pursuing a degree in secondary education. Robertson will be assisting with the wide receivers.