Joplin Girls Basketball Program expands the game by hosting a youth camp

JOPLIN, Mo. — The game of women’s basketball is growing at a rapid rate with the help of the NCAA tournament this season. The Joplin girls basketball program would also play a part in expanding the game.

The Lady Eagles’ head coach Brad Cook and his coaching staff, along with players host a youth camp for young girls in the Joplin community. A total of 46 girls from grades second through sixth came out to learn the game of basketball.

The camp had a variety of stations that involved dribbling, rebounding, shooting and also some friendly competition.

Some of the campers explained what their favorite part of the camp was.

Sixth grader, Rilynn Smith said, “”It was really fun. And my favorite thing was just playing basketball.”

Fourth grader, Maesyn Hiatt says, “It was fun and I liked how we were doing competitions at the end.”

Player Riley Kelly and coach Brad Cook mentioned how important it is to be a role model for the future generation.

Kelly voiced, “It’s really important and like during the season I’ll take them to our locker room and they see how we play and stuff. That way they just kind of learn how basketball works and they learn to be a team and you know, just to work hard and to love the sport.”

Cook said, “Having our girls here, they just enjoy you. Just all the smiles on their face. And one day these young girls are going to be in their shoes, you know. Women’s basketball is growing at a rapid rate, with the success of Caitlin Clark and our women’s college basketball, it’s growing. You know, we have a lot of girls out here tonight and they say they shoot this at Caitlin Clark, you know, So I think that’s awesome, just growing the sport.”

The camp is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The girls will get a T-shirt on the last day of camp which is Thursday, June 13th.

