Joplin Eagles host track and field invitational

Apr. 10—The Joplin Invitational Track and Field meet kicked off Wednesday amid blustery, rainy conditions as nine area teams competed in a full-range of events for both boys and girls.

The Eagles entered the meet with a strong girls team and got off to a good start with a first place finish in the 100-meter hurdles from sophomore Micah Holden.

The event marked the return of sprinter/jumper Quin Renfro, who has been battling a leg injury this season.

Renfro and Aiden Scourten were good bets to put points on the board for the Eagles in the long jump and triple jumps.

"We've got tons of ability," JHS head coach Nick Reid said of his jumpers. "We just have to put it together. It's Scourten's first year as a long jumper — he's a triple jumper. This is just his second meet as a long jumper. Q (Quin Renfro) jumped almost 23 feet last year, so we're excited to see what he can do this year."

Reid said Joplin will be successful if it just shows up and does not let the weather affect their performance.

"There's a headwind and it will probably rain a little bit, so we're going to see who is mentally tough," he added.

For complete results, go to joplinglobe.com or check out the Friday edition of The Joplin Globe.