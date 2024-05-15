Joplin Eagles baseball team tests Glendale, but falls 3-1 in district game

May 15—SPRINGFIELD — The eighth-seeded Joplin Eagles baseball team and starting pitcher Brecken Green gave the top-seeded Glendale Falcons all they could handle but eventually fell 3-1 on Wednesday at the Class 6 District 6 tournament in Springfield.

Joplin (7-22) got on the board first with a Layne Royle double in the top of the third inning that scored Hayden Wolf.

Glendale (24-5) answered in the bottom of the frame when lead-off hitter Alexander Rankin hit a solo line-drive homer over the left field fence.

The game remained tied at 1-1 until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Glendale's Mark Ross hit a two-run homer to left field that plated Rex Deters.

Both pitchers went the distance for their respective teams.

Joplin's Green gave up three runs on four hits while striking out six and walking none. Glendale's Easton Friesen gave up one run on one hit with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Royle logged the Eagles' only hit, going 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Glendale's four hits were scattered among four players, including Ross, who finished 1-for-3 with with two RBIs and a run.