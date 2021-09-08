Joplin, Carthage soccer postponed due to lightning

Sep. 8—At the 75:55 mark in the second half, the Joplin and Carthage soccer matchup was postponed due to lightning in the area on Tuesday night at JHS Athletic Complex.

The game will resume at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with both sides tied at 2-2 and 4:05 remaining in regulation.

The Tigers got on the board first in the game after an own goal in the opening minute. Then five minutes later, Luciano Reyes found the back of the net for Joplin to knot the score at 1-1.

Gabriel DeLeon gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead in the 33rd minute. But Carthage answered in the second half when George Laytham picked up a goal off a penalty kick in the 57th minute.

Joplin opened its regular season slate with an 8-0 victory over Carl Junction on Aug 31. Carthage is 2-0 after topping Branson and College Heights earlier this season.