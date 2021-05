May 19—NIXA, Mo. — Joplin and Carthage saw their girls soccer season end with losses Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Class 4 District 11 tournament at Nixa High School.

The Eagles lost to top-seeded Nixa 8-0, and Carthage fell to second-seeded Republic 4-3 as Republic snapped a 3-3 deadlock with a goal in the 56th minute.

Nixa and Republic clash in the championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.