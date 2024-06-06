Joplin Boys Basketball coaching staff hosts youth camp

JOPLIN, Mo. — Schools around the Four State area are having loads of camps for kids to freshen up their skills during the summer. The Joplin boys basketball program hosted a youth camp.

The Joplin boys basketball head coach Nick Pfeifer and his coaching staff put on a youth camp for grades second through sixth. Joplin basketball coaches from seventh and eighth were also working the camp.

Some kids showed up in their Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum jerseys ready to play some basketball, while learning the fundamentals and having fun in the process.

The camp started on Wednesday and will wrap up on Friday. It’s from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

We caught up with coach Pfeifer on what he hopes these kids take away from the camp.

Nick Pfeifer said, “Yeah, definitely a love of the game. But then just those fundamental things, things that they can take back with them and work on their own. And then certainly, you know, some of the movements and stuff that is just important as you get older to play basketball. I think as you teach them younger, you know, good sportsmanship kind of goes in with that. But we do want those competing against themselves, against the clock, against their teammates and then hopefully, you know, at a high level when they come up and play high school basketball.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.