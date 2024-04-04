Joplin Baseball Falls to Springfield Catholic at Home in Extra Innings 8-5

JOPLIN, MO – Joplin baseball fell to Springfield Catholic at home in extra innings 8-5.

Brock Waghorn looked strong on the mound in shutting down a threatening Springfield Catholic offense in the early innings. The Joplin bats would also pick up in the bottom half of the second, Daniel Rose would plate two runners via an RBI single, and Caden Shoemaker would score a run via a passed ball.

Despite the early 3-0 lead, the Fighting Irish would surge on offense in the later innings to win the game ix extras 8-5.

Up next, Joplin will travel to Carl Junction on Thursday, April 4th at 4:30 p.m.

