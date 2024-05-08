Joplin Baseball Falls to Glendale in Final Regular Season Game 19-4

JOPLIN, MO – Joplin baseball fell to Glendale in its final regular season game 19-4.

After surrendering 10 runs in the first inning to Glendale, Joplin’s bats went to work in the bottom half. Brock Waghorn would drive in Layne Royle on an RBI single, and Kutler Schwarting would drive in two runs with a triple down the left field line. The Eagles would plate one more run via a Peyton Swenson double, but the Falcons offense proved to be too much.

Up next, Joplin will look ahead to the Class 6 District 6 tournament, the Eagles finish the regular season with a record of 7-21.

