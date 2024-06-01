Joplin Alum All Wright Set to Play Division I Basketball at Valparaiso University

JOPLIN, MO — Former Joplin Eagle All Wright spent the past season playing at the Link Year down in Branson, and he found himself on some Division I radars.

Wright is now set to depart and begin his collegiate basketball career in Indiana.

He recently announced his commitment to the University of Valparaiso to play for their Men’s Basketball Program as a true freshman.

While at Joplin, he had a very successful high school career. His junior year, Wright averaged 26 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists and just under two steals a game, while shooting 34% from deep.

Wright then announced he would transfer to Link Year Academy to play out his senior year and he shined once again averaging 15 points and 7 assists per game.

Valpo currently plays in the Missouri Valley Conference, so All will get his chance to shine, this time at the Division I level.

We had a chance to catch up with All Wright before he leaves for Indiana to discuss his time in Joplin and Branson and why he chose Valpo.

We also caught up with his dad Joe Wright who discussed all the hard work his son has put in over the years.

All Wright said, “”You know, it means a lot. Growing up, I always had the dream, constantly in here, putting work in. It means a lot making it to this next level. Been working for it my whole life. Joplin prepared me a lot. Being in a school with a lot of kids you got to learn to interact with people. Link really help me with the talent level I was playing against every day. Playing against top guys in the country. It’s definitely going to change your game a little bit. Valpo just kind of had a special connection with the head coach. I really believe in him and his plan for me. He kind of, blew me out of the water in the recruitment process. Obviously had a couple other options. I was able to go to some other schools. But all in all, Valpo just kind of felt the right way for me”.

Joe Wright said, “So we’re excited he’s going to the Missouri Valley Conference and playing some Division one basketball. So that’s been our dream. A lot of people don’t realize, I never trained my kids to be good high school players and good college players. I train my kids to be pros. So that’s kind of my process thought. And that’s how we practice every day. And we’ve continued to do that day in, day out”.

