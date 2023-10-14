Jontae Gilbert has USC on new top-10 list

On Friday, Jonate Gilbert dropped his top 10 list with On3’s Hayes Fawcett. USC made the list, along with LSU, Auburn, Colorado, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina State, and Texas.

The four-star safety out of Douglass High School in Atlanta is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound free safety. He is ranked as the No. 2 overall safety and 25th overall recruit in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Gilbert has 13 tackles and an interception for his Douglass team this high school season. The Astros are 5-2 through seven games. Gilbert has added 234 total yards and a touchdown on offense at wide out.

Notably missing from his top 10 is Ohio State, whom he was committed to previously. I expect USC to be a favorite to land Gilbert, but Georgia Tech and South Carolina are the current projected favorites to land the star.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 Safety Jontae Gilbert is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’1 185 S from Atlanta, GA is ranked as a Top 40 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 3 S) Was previously committed to Ohio State Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/yr2zpHXrx6 pic.twitter.com/N869VWzHi1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 13, 2023

