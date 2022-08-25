Jonquel Jones with an And One vs. Dallas Wings

Associated Press

A tennis fan who was temporarily removed from Centre Court during the men's Wimbledon final following a complaint by Nick Kyrgios is taking legal action against the Australian tennis player for what she describes as a “reckless and entirely baseless allegation.” During a changeover i n his match against Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios complained to the umpire that a spectator was distracting him while he was serving, saying she was intoxicated and that she should be removed from the stands. The spectator, Anna Palus, said in a statement released by her lawyers on Tuesday that she was bringing defamation proceedings against Kyrgios in a bid to clear her name.