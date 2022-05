Associated Press

Rafael Devers hit two homers, Christian Vázquez had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Boston’s bullpen held the Seattle Mariners scoreless for six innings, lifting the Red Sox to a 6-5 victory on Saturday. Devers drove in three runs and had three hits for the Red Sox, who posted their season-high fourth straight win. “It's getting there,” Boston manager Alex Cora said.