Jonquel Jones on joining the Liberty and embracing a 'new challenge' | Liberty News Conference
In this New York Liberty news conference, former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones tells SNY's Maria Marino how excited she is to play in the "Big Apple," after being acquired by the Liberty from the Connecticut Sun. She felt it was time to "step out of the comfort zone and start a new experience. A new challenge." Jones is looking forward to joining forces with standout Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and taking the organization to another level.