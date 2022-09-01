Jonquel Jones with a First Basket of The Game vs. Chicago Sky
Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) with a First Basket of The Game vs. Chicago Sky, 08/31/2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) John Wall says he considered taking his own life during a time in the last three years when he was dealing with a torn Achilles and the deaths of family members at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 31-year-old guard joined the Los Angeles Clippers this summer and is eager for a return to form this coming season. Wall has played just 40 games over the last three years because of injuries, COVID-19 and his former team, the Houston Rockets, not playing him before he joined the Clippers.
A New Mexico federal judge on Tuesday canceled a scheduled hearing over a Trump attorney’s attempt to get back his cellphone that was seized by federal investigators. Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who advised former President Trump on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, said in June that the FBI had seized his phone…
The high fashion designer is now officially married!
The family of a fallen U.S. Marine is refiling a $25 million defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin in New York, claiming the actor made “false allegations” on social media about their supposed involvement in last year’s Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The lawsuit from the two sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee…
The Gabriels did it again as Arsenal overcame an equalizer to stay perfect on the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday
“Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce.”
"It's going to be an interesting story, and I do believe it's going to be the greatest comeback in sports history."
College football in Oklahoma begins Thursday
Candace Parker can appreciate that the Chicago Sky seem to dial up their best basketball whenever their backs are against the wall. Chicago coach James Wade said pregame that Chicago was “going to make shots” Wednesday after a lackluster 35.3% shooting performance in Game 1.
Ferguson had a better chance of being struck by lightning or killed by a shark than making an albatross.
The market will reach a new bottom before the end of the year, Mike Wilson said, seeing a drop as steep as 25% if the US spirals into a recession.
Andy Ruiz Jr. says he's now focused on building strength, not his weight or how his body looks.
Is Hillary Rodham Clinton making the fall film festival rounds? The former U.S. secretary of state will be attending the DVF Awards charity gala being held on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1 by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg to honor extraordinary women. Clinton will be flying into Venice prior to […]
A'ja Wilson helped control the paint for the Aces.
Boasting all the elements of a hit album, ‘Risk’ delivered everything Megadeth promised in the 90s. But should it have been a solo Dave Mustaine project?
It's Gianna Clemente's second time in as many weeks to Monday qualify.
News and notes from around the NFL as the 2022 season draws near.
Former President Donald Trump claims he’s the victim of “political persecution,” but the recent FBI search of Mar-a-Lago was the culmination of a months-long investigation.
Ulta topped quarterly estimates on August 25 and raised its outlook once again as shoppers continue to spend big on the simple pleasures in life such as beauty...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen on injured reserve