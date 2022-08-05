Brittney Griner recognized with WNBA moment of silence

  • Players with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury link arms for 42 seconds in honor of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner before a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
    1/6

    Mercury Sun Basketball

    Players with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury link arms for 42 seconds in honor of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner before a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • La basquetbolista estadounidense Brittney Griner se escoltada previo a una audiencia en un juzgado en las afueras de Moscú, el jueves 4 de agosto de 2022. (AP Foto/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    2/6

    RUSIA GRINER

    La basquetbolista estadounidense Brittney Griner se escoltada previo a una audiencia en un juzgado en las afueras de Moscú, el jueves 4 de agosto de 2022. (AP Foto/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • La basquetbolista estadounidense Brittney Griner se escoltada previo a una audiencia en un juzgado en las afueras de Moscú, el jueves 4 de agosto de 2022. (AP Foto/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    3/6

    RUSIA GRINER

    La basquetbolista estadounidense Brittney Griner se escoltada previo a una audiencia en un juzgado en las afueras de Moscú, el jueves 4 de agosto de 2022. (AP Foto/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner looks through bars as she listens to the verdict standing in a cage in a courtroom in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. A judge in Russia has convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling and sentenced her to nine years in prison. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)
    4/6

    Russia Griner

    WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner looks through bars as she listens to the verdict standing in a cage in a courtroom in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. A judge in Russia has convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling and sentenced her to nine years in prison. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Players with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury embrace following a moment of silence for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner before a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
    5/6

    Mercury Sun Basketball

    Players with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury embrace following a moment of silence for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner before a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Coaching staff link arms as players with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury stand at center court for 42 seconds in honor of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner at a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
    6/6

    Mercury Sun Basketball

    Coaching staff link arms as players with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury stand at center court for 42 seconds in honor of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner at a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Players with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury link arms for 42 seconds in honor of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner before a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
La basquetbolista estadounidense Brittney Griner se escoltada previo a una audiencia en un juzgado en las afueras de Moscú, el jueves 4 de agosto de 2022. (AP Foto/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
La basquetbolista estadounidense Brittney Griner se escoltada previo a una audiencia en un juzgado en las afueras de Moscú, el jueves 4 de agosto de 2022. (AP Foto/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner looks through bars as she listens to the verdict standing in a cage in a courtroom in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. A judge in Russia has convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling and sentenced her to nine years in prison. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)
Players with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury embrace following a moment of silence for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner before a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Coaching staff link arms as players with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury stand at center court for 42 seconds in honor of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner at a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Connecticut Sun
    Connecticut Sun
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Phoenix Mercury
    Phoenix Mercury
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brittney Griner
    Brittney Griner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Curt Miller
    American basketball coach
  • Jonquel Jones
    Jonquel Jones
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brionna Jones
    Brionna Jones
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Diana Taurasi
    Diana Taurasi
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alyssa Thomas
    Alyssa Thomas
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Skylar Diggins-Smith
    Skylar Diggins-Smith
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Following Brittney Griner's sentencing in Russia to nine years in prison Thursday, WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star strength during a moment of silence.

Before the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 77-64, players from both teams met at midcourt and silently bowed their heads for 42 seconds — a nod to Griner's jersey number with the Mercury.

Sun coach Curt Miller wore a “WE ARE BG” t-shirt.

Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and a eight-time WNBA all-star, was convicted of drug possession and smuggling by Judge Anna Sotnikova.

She was sentenced for nearly a decade in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

Griner showed little emotion to the sentence, but her lawyers said later she was “very upset, very stressed.”

U.S. President Joe Biden denounced as “unacceptable” the verdict and sentence, which came amid soaring tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. Griner had told the court she had no intention to break the law by bringing vape cartridges with cannabis oil when she flew to Moscow to play basketball in the city of Yekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason.

While her short-handed WNBA team played without her on the road, Jonquel Jones had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Brionna Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Sun.

Phoenix was also without Diana Taurasi, who didn't play due to a leg injury, for the first time this season.

Courtney Williams scored 11 points and Alyssa Thomas had nine points, 13 rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (22-10). The Sun also beat Phoenix 87-63 on Tuesday.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 16 points for Phoenix (13-19).

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories