Jonquel Jones with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 06/29/2021
Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 06/29/2021
Tina Charles is the WNBA's leading scorer in her first season with the Mystics, but the veteran superstar still has a major goal left to achieve.
On the day that WNBA player contracts became fully guaranteed for the rest of the season, Washington moved on from three players.
Right-hander Gregory Santos made a cameo in the Giants bullpen in April but won't be back anytime soon after getting suspended by Major League Baseball.
The Mystics were without a few key players in their blowout loss to Connecticut.
Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/29/2021
What to watch Tuesday, June 29: 'Motherland: Fort Salem' on Freeform; Alton Brown on 'Chopped'
The WNBA has two more weeks of games until the Olympic break. The post WNBA Power Rankings: Minnesota Lynx rise, New York Liberty fall appeared first on Just Women's Sports.
It may be a long time before anyone joins Diana Taurasi in the 9,000-point club. The Phoenix Mercury star became the first WNBA player to score over 9,000 points in a triumphant return from a fractured sternum injury that sidelined her for five weeks. The next closest active player is former teammate Candice Dupree, who is more than 2,000 points behind Taurasi.
The new additions to the Jordan family mean a total of 11 women will be officially repping the Jumpman logo -- comprising its largest female roster ever.
"It was about surrendering myself to the process."
The WNBA's greatest of all time reached the impressive milestone in a game-high 25-point performance for her Phoenix Mercury.
Nearly 100% of Women's National Basketball Association players are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, apparently the most among athletes in any North American professional league. "The health and safety of everyone in the WNBA family has continued to be of utmost importance as we developed scenarios prior to the season and now have returned to play in WNBA arenas," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement to ABC News. "We are grateful for the WNBPA-led vaccination education efforts prior to the season, and continue to be inspired by the leadership WNBA players have shown by getting vaccinated to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus," she continued, referring to the Women's National Basketball Players Association.
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream, 06/29/2021
Crystal Bradford (Atlanta Dream) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 06/29/2021
The number of Lynx players going to the Olympics just doubled. Center Natalie Achonwa and guard/forward Bridget Carleton were named to the Canadian women's Olympic team Tuesday. They, along with Team USA members Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier, will be in Tokyo for the Games. Achonwa is averaging 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in eight appearances for the Lynx this season. Carleton has played ...
The league said none of its players have tested positive for the virus since the regular season began.
Stewart continues to shine!
CUIABA, Brazil (Reuters) -Lionel Messi passed Javier Mascherano as Argentina’s most capped international on Monday and scored twice as they beat Bolivia 4-1 to set up a Copa America quarter-final against Ecuador. Messi was in fine form on his 148th appearance for Argentina and it was his sublime pass that set up Alejandro Gomez to volley home the opening goal after five minutes. Barcelona forward Messi doubled their lead from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark and then made it 3-0 shortly before halftime when he ran on to a through ball from Sergio Aguero and lobbed Carlos Lampe.
It is 25 years since the Lightning Seeds sang of England's "30 years of hurt" but now, with the thorn that has caused the Three Lions the most pain finally removed with Tuesday's 2-0 win over Germany, fans really can start dreaming. That song, the anthem of Euro96, was thrown back in England's faces when joyous German fans sang "Football's coming home" after beating the hosts on penalties in the semi-finals. That was just one of all too many tearful tournament exits at Germany's hands.
Perhaps past playoff disappointments have laid a foundation for the 2021 Bucks.