Jonquel Jones with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/02/2022
How much would you be willing to pay for a seat inside an arena to watch the Celtics in the NBA Finals? Courtside tickets are going for an astronomical price.
USA TODAY's NBA insider Jeff Zillgitt explains when we could see the NBA possibly expand to 32 teams and why Seattle and Las Vegas feel like the inevitable locations for expansion.
The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry appeared incredulous at the performances of a pair of Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Hideki Matsuyama was informed after he finished the ninth hole that he was disqualified.
Former Boston Celtics champion Paul Pierce was fired up in the aftermath of a 120-108 win for the C's over the Golden State Warriors, with several other notable NBA players and others chiming in via social media.
Dustin Johnson's willingness to act as the whale for the Saudi sportswashing effort is unsurprising.
RBC cut ties with Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell over their involvement with LIV Golf on Wednesday, too.
A whole lot of stats help tell the story of the Warriors' Game 1 loss to the Celtics, but these five should open some eyes.
Former champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio midway through his first round on Thursday due to an illegal marking on one of his clubs.
Boston outscored Golden State 40-16 in the final frame and pulled away for a 120-108 win in Game 1 to steal homecourt advantage.
Draymond Green: What I will say is, when [Kevin Durant] decided that he was going to leave, I thought it was a mistake. And not for the reason that everyone else thinks it's a mistake, by the way. I thought it was a mistake, because I know Kevin. ...
There’s something to be said about the road traveled to the championship round. History often marks it as a demerit but in real time, a path too easy can soften up a bunch.
Kendrick Perkins disagreed with Draymond Green's claim that the Warriors will be "just fine" after their loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
The No. 5 seed UCLA Bruins face the Texas Longhorns in the opener of the Women's College World Series on Thursday morning at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
The Northern Irishman was named in the 48-player field for next week’s event in St Albans, the first in a money-spinning new series fronted by Greg Norman and backed by the Saudi regime
Ten-time major champion Annika Sorenstam is back at the site of the second of her three U.S. Women's Open golf titles.
Tom Brady had a funny reaction to a wayward shot on Wednesday.
Hideki Matsuyama had markings on the face of one of his clubs, which led to the disqualification.
The 23 lawsuits pending against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson represent, for the most part, a contest of conflicting versions of events that transpired during massage sessions. There’s one witness, however, whose testimony potentially will support the argument that Watson had a habit of securing massages with the goal of having them become something more than [more]