Jonquel Jones with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury

Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/03/2022
Before heading to the final hole on Friday, Wie West spent a brief moment with the Rheaume family. On a forgettable day for Wie West, she knelt down to the wheelchair of 23-year-old Sara and created a moment the family will never forget.
"I want to be with the Pacers, come back and help the young guys go out there and play ball."
Comments from Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins in the Phillies' clubhouse, where there was a sense of culpability after Joe Girardi's firing. By Jim Salisbury
Jon Rahm can run a little hot, and it happened again during the second round of the Memorial Tournament.
The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.
A familiar face is leading all USFL QBs in passing yards and completions
Rafael Nadal said he would "prefer to lose Sunday's final" in exchange for a new left foot after making his 14th French Open championship match on Friday.
The Celtics weren't going down without a fight, and coach Ime Udoka's message to his team entering the fourth quarter provided the spark it needed in NBA Finals Game 1 against the Warriors.
Team-by-team breakdown of Ryan Fitzpatrick's career earnings.
The match between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was held up for 10 minutes.
Check out the video highlights and photo gallery from UFC Fight Night 207 and the fighter staredowns.
The Phillies officially parted ways with manager Joe Girardi on Friday morning, and fans who've been waiting on the decision were pretty vocal about their feelings. By Adam Hermann
Rafael Nadal advanced to the French Open final after Alexander Zverev injured an ankle and conceded. Nadal will play Casper Ruud for the title.
New York Rangers beat Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 for 2-0 series lead, ending two-time champions' 17-game streak of following a playoff loss with a win.
Kevin Durant went after Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and other media personalities in a fiery tweetstorm.
George Kambosos was slammed Saturday as not "a true champion" after initially failing to make the weight for his clash with Devin Haney to become the unified and undisputed lightweight world champion.
Webb won her second consecutive U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles in 2001.
Ryan Day put a figure on the Buckey's needs in the NIL market... $13 million overall, $2 million for a high-end QB. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde react to the Ohio State head coach's comments to Cleveland.com. The SEC spring meetings are wrapping up in Florida and Pat Forde has the latest on the future of the SEC's schedule. 8 games or 9 games... that is the question. Which way is the SEC leaning and will the rest of the conferences follow? Also, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher put the beef with Nick Saban to bed. Can we speed up to October 8th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, yet? Dan and Pat play a college baseball version of Would You Eat It?!
Kang discussed her diagnosis after making the cut after her brother broke the news on social media.