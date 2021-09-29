Jonquel Jones with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky

Associated Press
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is sticking to his beliefs when it comes to staying unvaccinated for COVID-19, even though that decision could soon cost him playing in home games. Wiggins faces the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State’s home building at Chase Center for games come Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events. “Back is definitely against the wall, but I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe,” Wiggins said at media day Monday.