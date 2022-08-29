Jonquel Jones with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky

Chicago Tribune

Phillip Cline, 59, distinctly remembers the moment he became paralyzed from the neck down. He was run off the road while driving a motorcycle on July 4, 1996, at 1:20 p.m. in Wisconsin. He spent nine years in a wheelchair, he recalled, as he was taking a long walk on a treadmill during a visit to the AbilityLab in Streeterville on Wednesday. “They showed me a picture from when I first got ...