Jonquel Jones with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky

Associated Press

Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and advance to the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night. Chicago is back in the finals for the first time since 2014 despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record. Candace Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.