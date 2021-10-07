Jonquel Jones with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 10/06/2021
Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and advance to the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night. Chicago is back in the finals for the first time since 2014 despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record. Candace Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Michaela Onyenwere explains what it's like to be the first player from the New York Liberty to win WNBA Rookie of the Year, what she worked on this season to improve, and who her toughest matchup was throughout the year.
2021 WNBA Playoffs: How to watch, results, semifinal schedule, upcoming games, full bracket, TV channel guide, and how the WNBA Playoffs work.
ESPN suspended Sage Steele following her statements on a podcast, during which she called the company's vaccine mandate "sick" and commented on former President Barack Obama's father.
Reports say the Jacksonville Jaguars coach has lost credibility and his team may be exploring ways to end his contract.
Why does Ben Simmons so badly want the 76ers to trade him, he's holding out and racking up fines?
Stephen Curry attempted to draw a foul on the Blazers, only to realize the NBA was serious about cracking down on foul-baiting moves.
The Nets believe they're still a championship contender with a roster constructed around Kevin Durant and James Harden and could ultimately have to make hard decisions on Irving's future should he remain unvaccinated and unable to play in Barclays ...
Ben Simmons' camp did not expect the fines from the Philadelphia 76ers to be so high.
Red Sox utility man Kik Hernandez gave some advice for the Yankees, who fell in Tuesday's Wild Card game after choosing Boston as an opponent in a potential four-way tie scenario.
In their preseason debuts, Warriors rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody recorded quiet performances against the Trail Blazers.
Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson is confused as to why he is not a part of the team's organization.
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were prevented from a face-off as insults and expletives filled the air at an ill-tempered final press conference on Wednesday for their heavyweight world title fight.
Triple-A Toledo manager Tom Prince will not return to the Mud Hens in 2022, despite leading the team to a first-place finish in the Midwest Division.
Trevor Bauer vowed last month not to be a distraction; instead he chose the eve of the Dodgers-Cardinals playoff game to relaunch his sideshow.
Sage Steele has been temporarily removed from ESPN for her comments on a podcast, which included her thoughts about former […] The post Sage Steele removed from ESPN following comments on Obama, vaccine; former colleague Jemele Hill calls her out appeared first on TheGrio.
After Jalen Green's debut, Kevin Porter Jr. praised his ability to create shots and find teammates when driving and kicking the ball out.
Here are the five biggest questions the Yankees must answer this offseason after falling short of their World Series aspirations yet again.
Bates recorded some rather underwhelming measurements on Wednesday in front of NBA teams.