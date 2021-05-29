Jonquel Jones with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young wanted to make a big impression in his first trip to the playoffs. Shaking off an ugly spitting incident at Madison Square Garden, Young dazzled in the first home playoff game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round series Friday night. Spurred on by a raucous crowd of 15,743, by far the largest of the season in Atlanta, the Hawks pulled ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.