Jonquel Jones with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 05/28/2022
He’s the second pledge in the Gamecocks’ 2023 class.
The tournament took more than nine hours to play with groups averaging about 20 minutes on just the 18th green.
The former World's Strongest Man put some of that strength on showcase Saturday in Poland.
The road to the Women's College World Series is mapped out. A look at the NCAA softball tournament super regional schedule and results from regionals.
After his comfortable third-round victory at the French Open, world No 1 Novak Djokovic took time to express concern for Boris Becker – his former coach and mentor – and to reveal that he has been in touch with Becker’s son Noah to offer assistance.
Joc Pederson showed up with receipts Saturday night, debunking Tommy Pham's comments before the Giants-Reds game.
The Toronto native has reportedly wagered over $1 billion within the last year.
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah beat a 100m field including American Sha'Carri Richardson at Saturday's Pre Classic.
"Sit down, Chuck," TNT colleague Kenny Smith told Barkley when the feud appeared to take a serious turn.
In a message from one British No1 to another, Cameron Norrie has warned Emma Raducanu to “keep her head down” once she begins her tilt at the British grass court events with all their attendant distractions.
There is no NBA superstar like Warriors guard Steph Curry.
Green made the remark on TNT's "Inside the NBA" postgame show Thursday night following the Warriors defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. "Draymond broke the code," Haslem told Yahoo Sports after the Heat's 111-103 victory. "You ain't ...
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said "the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to try to voice your objections."
If the Warriors win the NBA Finals, they will make some unique sports history.
With training camps a couple months away, it's time to take stock of a wild offseason of movement in the NFL. Who's ticking up and who's sliding down?
The Warriors rotation could be getting a boost for the NBA Finals.
Video of the pregame incident between Giants' Joc Pederson and Reds' Tommy Pham leaked on social media Saturday morning.
West Baltimore native and boxing champion Gervonta Davis finds himself headlining another Showtime Pay-Per-View main event.
Jay King: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both questionable again for Game 7, per the Celtics. Source: Twitter @ByJayKing What's the buzz on Twitter? Mark Murphy @ Murf56 Per Celtics: Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are the usual - questionable - ...
The 2022 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday features several storylines, including pole sitter Scott Dixon and Jimmie Johnson.