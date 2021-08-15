Jonquel Jones with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 08/15/2021
If you’re planning to apply for a job this year, chances are dramatically increasing that you’ll face vaccine requirements. Ladders, Inc. researchers completed a comprehensive review of all 3.8 million high-paying career job postings in the United States and Canada over the past two years, and they discovered a surge of more than 5,000% in job posts listing vaccination requirements since January. “The fact that any job postings mention a vaccine mandate is astounding,” says Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella.
The Sparks beat Indiana as Nneka Ogwumike finishes with 12 points and seven rebounds in 31 minutes in her first game back after a knee injury.
The new Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 comes third among other trios in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report.
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
The opening week featured several strong outings from rookie first-round quarterbacks, including Justin Fields' stellar debut for the Bears.
The Clippers are trading their longest-tenure player for a familiar face.
Chesson Hadley makes a hole-in-one and fires 62 to lock up the final spot in FedEx Cup Playoffs as three players move in, three fall out.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
Paul Millsap, James Ennis and more — there are solid role players still available.
Dennis Scott talks about the trade that sends Eric Bledsoe to the Clippers.
With only a handful of laps to go, Sunday's Cup race on the Indy road course got real wild in a hurry. Who emerged as the winners and losers?
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
The New England Patriots cut four players on Sunday.
LiAngelo Ball has put in the work.
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
Tony Stewart talks with Chase Briscoe after the late-race incident between Briscoe and Denny Hamlin that cost Hamlin the win at Indianapolis.
Paige VanZant reveals that she was in a dark place immediately following her loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.
A look at what drivers said after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez apparently didn't agree with manager Alex Cora's decision to pull him after the sixth inning Sunday.