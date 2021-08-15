Jonquel Jones with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings

Poets & Quants

If you’re planning to apply for a job this year, chances are dramatically increasing that you’ll face vaccine requirements. Ladders, Inc. researchers completed a comprehensive review of all 3.8 million high-paying career job postings in the United States and Canada over the past two years, and they discovered a surge of more than 5,000% in job posts listing vaccination requirements since January. “The fact that any job postings mention a vaccine mandate is astounding,” says Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella.