Jonny Gomes catches Trevor Story's grand slam, because of course he does

Tomase: Leave it to Jonny Gomes to catch Trevor Story's grand slam

Jonny Gomes spent parts of two seasons patrolling the space in front of Fenway Park's famed left field wall, so it's only fitting that he would one day conquer the other side.

In one of those only-in-baseball-moments, Gomes made himself part of the action from atop the Monster seats on Friday, catching Trevor Story's line drive grand slam in a 7-3 victory over the Mariners.

"I'm officially the only guy to play both sides of the wall," Gomes told Ian Browne of RedSox.com during the game. "Fact. An absolute fact."

A key member of the 2013 Boston Strong World Series champions, Gomes was known as an emotional leader. His flair for the moment has not dissipated since he retired after winning a World Series with the 2015 Royals, and he yanked up his shirt in delirium to dance the "Truffle Shuffle" from The Goonies as fans around him exploded.

"I was so fired up, man," Gomes told Browne. "At the end of the day, I'm up here like an 8- or 9-year-old. I'm a baseball junkie. If I have to go to the bathroom, I'll run in between innings to get back.

"This is totally exciting, it really is. This is the jam. The Sox are getting hot. I don't know how many seats are up here, but these are hands down the best seats in baseball."

Gomes presented the ball to Story in the Red Sox clubhouse after the game, and the red-hot second baseman asked him to sign it.

Story's fourth home run in two days (along with 11 RBIs) made him the hottest hitter in baseball and suggested that the Red Sox, who have now won seven of their last 10 games, are finally finding their groove after a terrible start.

Leave it to Gomes to play a part in the revival.

"I saw a clip of it and I saw Gomes just going nuts, and that was cool," Story said. "That's something special. I'll never forget that, and I just had him sign it for me because it was my first grand slam as a Red Sox and that's something I thought was pretty special and a cool moment, so I had him sign the other side of it."