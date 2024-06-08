Jonny Evans raises doubts over Man United future

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans says he does not know where he will be next season amid discussions over a potential new contract.

The 36-year-old was signed on a free transfer last summer. He made 30 appearances last season and played a key role off the bench in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

United recently confirmed that discussions remain open over a new contract and the centre-back said that negotiations will recommence when he returns from international duty.

He told Belfast Telegraph: “I don’t know. It’s still early days. The season has just finished – I think the day after the cup final I flew straight to Palma and spent a week here.

“I then met up with the Northern Ireland squad in Murcia, and now we are back in Palma so I’ve been on the go.

“I’ve wanted to just concentrate on these two games and meet up with the lads. Once I go back and everything settles down a bit I’m sure I’ll have more conversations with the club.”

Man Utd should keep Evans next season

Evans initially joined the squad to build his fitness last summer, but United eventually signed him after failing to recruit a marquee centre-back.

The Northern Irishman performed beyond expectations. He featured in more than half of their games and was one of their more reliable defenders.

United should keep him for another year irrespective of a new arrival in central defence.

Evans remains a quality option to call off the bench and is one of the lowest earners at £65,000 per week.

United may ask him to accept a pay cut. Evans will likely stay as he may not earn more elsewhere in Europe.

