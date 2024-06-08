Jonny Evans admits his future is still up in the air

Manchester United’s veteran defender Jonny Evans claimed he still does not know where he will be playing his football next season, but didn’t close the door on a return to United.

The centre back was a surprise addition last summer but proved his worth on numerous occasions, filling in 30 times on an injury-ravaged backline.

It was thought at one point last month that the player would be released when his contract ran out, but reports recently came out that the defender was in discussion with the club about extending his second stint at the club.

Speaking at the Irish Football Association’s press conference yesterday before Northern Ireland’s friendly match against Spain, Evans was asked to comment on his future at United.

The Belfast Telegraph report that he was still in the dark about where he would be playing next season as his focus was on Northern Ireland at the moment.

“I don’t know. It’s still early days. The season has just finished and I think the day after the Cup Final I flew straight to Palma and spent a week here and then met up with the (Northern Ireland) squad in Murcia, and now we are back in Palma so I’ve been on the go.”

“I’ve wanted to just concentrate on these two games and meet up with the lads. Once I go back and everything settles down a bit I’m sure I’ll have more conversations with the club.”

The 36 year old then responded to a question about how much longer he would like to play and he replied, “I don’t know if the question is want. The answer to that is you want to play forever. Everyone who plays football, in the moment there’s nothing better.”

“It’s more about how things transpire. So many things have to go into it, your fitness, your age. But if I could answer that, you want to play on for the rest of your life.”

It has been discussed that Evans might take on a coaching role or fill the void left by Tom Huddlestone as a player-coach for the youth teams.

Whilst most United fans wouldn’t begrudge the legend a place in the squad, if United do bring in one, if not two quality centre back options this summer, like Jean-Clair Todibo, Gonçalo Inacio or Jarrad Branthwaite, there will surely be no space for the Northern Irishman in the first team squad.

Evans outperformed everybody’s expectations this season and deserves immense credit but if he is signed once more as one of the two defensive signings, fans would have every right to wonder if the Glazers are still really calling the shots.

The Ulsterman as a sixth or seventh choice centre back is wonderful depth, if he is to once again be the third or fourth choice, United will struggle to compete at the level they are aiming to reach under INEOS.





