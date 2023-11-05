Jonny Bairstow's failure embodies England's openers' chastening fall from grace

Jonny Bairstow's struggles at the top of the order contrast markedly with his fine record at the 2019 World Cup - REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Two deliveries, four years apart, encapsulate two profoundly contrasting England World Cup campaigns. Both balls were from an Australian left-armer, greeting Jonny Bairstow by swinging from over the wicket.

In 2019, Bairstow’s first delivery of the World Cup semi-final in Edgbaston was against Jason Behrendorff. The ball was overpitched and outside off stump: Bairstow drove it emphatically through point for four.

Four years later, when England next faced Australia in the ODI World Cup, Bairstow was once again immediately met by a left-armer in green and gold. This time, rather than Behrendorff, Bairstow encountered Mitchell Starc.

Whereas Behrendorff greeted Bairstow with a friendly ball outside off stump, Starc, for all his white-ball prowess, began with an even more unthreatening ball, swinging past leg stump. Yet, in Ahmedabad, Bairstow’s flick landed invitingly in Josh Inglis’s gloves. In these contrasting starts lay the genesis of two very different run chases: the crushing eight-wicket victory four years ago, and the stumble to a 33-run defeat now.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧! ❌



FIRST-BALL DUCK FOR JONNY BAIRSTOW! 🦆 ☝️ pic.twitter.com/kdr7Df5TSG — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 4, 2023

These two deliveries, too, embody Bairstow’s vastly divergent tournaments. In 2019, Bairstow’s consecutive centuries underpinned victories in the must-win group matches against India and New Zealand. From 532 runs at 48.4 in the 2019 World Cup, with a strike rate of 93, Bairstow’s returns have dwindled to a meagre 141 runs at 20.1 in India, made at a strike rate of only 85.

For England, the day at Edgbaston four years ago was the purest expression of the entire white-ball project. While both the ODI and T20 World Cup final victories were secured after painfully fraught run chases, that heady semi-final – gallivanting to their target with a surreal ease – remains the purest distillation of England’s post-2015 white-ball project. The template was set by England’s buccaneering openers: Bairstow and Jason Roy plundered 124 runs in 17.2 overs at Edgbaston.

It was in keeping with their exploits throughout the campaign. Roy and Bairstow were standard-bearers for England’s uninhibited spirit. Their evisceration of Australia was their fourth consecutive century-opening partnership.

Yet if the opening pair epitomised England in 2019, it has done so again in 2023. From Roy and Bairstow averaging 83 together in 2019, Bairstow and Malan have averaged just 36 together in 2023; take out their century stand in England’s lone victory against Bangladesh and that falls to 23. Only Bangladesh have lost more than England’s 15 wickets in the 10-over Powerplay – all while scoring at a modest 5.25 an over.

Malan’s outstanding ODI returns and Roy’s own fitness concerns meant that England had little choice but to discard Roy in their final World Cup squad. Yet, while the debate was between Roy and Malan, the impact on Bairstow was easily overlooked.

Blistering opening partnerships between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, once the former had returned from injury, were pivotal to England's triumph in 2019 - DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images

Most obviously, he is now charged with facing the first ball of the innings. Malan’s more circumspect style, compared with Roy, also places more onus upon Bairstow for early aggression. And so, from 2019 being the denouement of a four-year cycle, the opening partnership is in keeping with the sense of a side still not quite sure how the pieces fit: Bairstow and Malan had only opened together twice before this World Cup.

For a batting line-up, a thriving opening partnership can amplify the side’s strengths, just as Roy and Bairstow did – setting innings up for England’s middle order to cruise under little pressure. Yet a floundering opening pair can expose wider weaknesses, just as Malan and Bairstow’s partnership has in India. The most obvious is Joe Root’s struggles against the new ball – from England’s brilliant insurance policy four years ago, he has now been dismissed 11 times, at an average of 5.6, when batting in the first 10 overs since the 2019 World Cup.

Though Malan has not matched his ODI excellence in the preceding 18 months, he has still been England’s leading batsman – a moniker, admittedly, that feels akin to being Henry VIII’s favourite wife. In India, Bairstow hasn’t even got halfway to Malan’s tally. No matter his new two-year central contract and sterling record, aged 34, his white-ball international future has never been in more doubt.

While Bairstow’s dismissal to Starc added to his long-running struggles against the left-armer, there is no real pattern to his campaign. He has been out twice, early, to left-arm quicks, three times to right-arm seamers and twice to spin. He has been out failing to clear the ropes, chipping, flicking and simply missing the ball. Like England, Bairstow’s different approaches have only yielded the same grim result. And, like his country, the afterglow of a wonderful campaign four years ago was long ago replaced by the most chastening of encores.

