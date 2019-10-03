Jonny Bairstow vows to return to England Test side stronger after shock dropping from New Zealand series

Jonny Bairstow was dropped from the England Test series of New Zealand after a poor run of scores during the Ashes - AFP

Jonny Bairstow believes being dropped for the New Zealand Test series will give him time to work on his batting and put him in a strong position to win back his place for the South Africa series.

Bairstow was shocked to be left out of the England Test squad for the two matches in New Zealand at the end of November and held talks with selectors Ed Smith and James Taylor last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He was assured his Test career is not over and the England management believe he can come back stronger. Bairstow was picked for the Twenty20 series in New Zealand and hopes to use that to prove a point as he attempts to get a place on the tour to South Africa in December.

The worry for Bairstow is that Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley could establish themselves in his absence and Ben Foakes is breathing down his neck as a wicketkeeping alternative to Jos Buttler, who has been given the gloves for the New Zealand series.

Im absolutely determined to regain my Test spot, he said.

Jason Roy has also vowed to get his place in the Test side back after a torrid summer against the Australian quicks during the Ashes Credit: Getty Images

It is not the first time I have been left out of a side. If the hunger and desire to play for England was not there then I would not have done what I have done for so long. I will play as a batsman or as a keeper.

"It is a case of what can I do to get back in the team? Being able to go away and work on your game is something everyone needs. It is an opportunity to spend some quality time doing that. I am still only young. It is not like Im 36 or 37.

Jason Roy was also at the east London launch of the Hundred and has resolved to regain his Test place after being dropped during the Ashes.

Story continues

Lets see what the future holds for me in Test cricket. It was quite disappointing the way I went. It did not work out for me in that series but it did not work out for me at the start of my 50-over career. My ambition and aim is to play Test cricket but it is out of my hands.