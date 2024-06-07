Jonny Bairstow: My stumping was trigger for England Ashes fightback

Jonny Bairstow's (centre) dismissal by Alex Carey features prominently in Amazon Prime's 'The Test' documentary - PA/Mike Egerton

Jonny Bairstow says the stumping incident at Lord’s inspired England’s Ashes comeback as the incident continues to cast a shadow over matches between the two sides.

‌The recent release of Amazon Prime’s behind the scenes documentary with the Australians, The Test, revealed that it was actually the idea of captain Pat Cummins to stump Bairstow.

‌The incident sparked unheralded scenes of anger at Lord’s and even though they lost the match, England staged a comeback winning two out of the three remaining Tests and would have won at Old Trafford had it not rained.

‌Australia did not win a match for the final month of the tour and the form of Alex Carey, the wicketkeeper at the centre of the incident, fell apart.

‌There are five members of the Australian Ashes squad expected to play in the Twenty20 World Cup fixture with England in Barbados on Saturday: Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. England will feature Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Harry Brook.

‌“I’ve not seen any of it [the documentary], I’ve got other things I watch on TV,” said Bairstow. “Post that event, the way in which we as a side reacted to that was a real positive way. You look at the results after that thing that happened at Lord’s, I think we finished that series a lot stronger than Australia did. The impact it had on us was a very positive effect. You can make your own assumptions about what effect it had on Australia and their individuals.”

‌The incident led to heated argument between Bairstow and David Warner in the Lord’s players’ dining room and the crowd that day vociferously barracked the Australian side.

In The Test, Cummins revealed for the first time it was his idea. “Cam Green was bowling and bowled a bouncer and he [Bairstow] ducked underneath it and then just walked out of his crease. So I just said to Kez [Carey] the ball before, I said ‘Kez, just have a throw’.”

‌It does not reflect brilliantly on Cummins that he did not own the decision at the time and Carey copped most of the flak. In The Test, Nathan Lyon, who was injured during the match, is seen reacting to the stumping. “That’s just blatantly out,” he said. Oh that’s made my calf feel better. Suck eggs.”

