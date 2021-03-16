Jonnu Smith's reaction to joining Patriots should excite TE's new fans

Jonnu Smith's reaction to joining Pats suggests he'll fit right in originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly made Jonnu Smith one of the NFL's highest-paid tight ends Monday. And Smith plans on earning his money.

After agreeing to a four-year, $50 million contract with the Patriots in free agency, the 25-year-old shared a straightforward message to his new team on Twitter.

All I know is work. @Patriots let’s get to it. — Jonnu Smith (@Easymoney_81) March 15, 2021

Smith doubled down on that message via his Instagram story while responding to a warm welcome from Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Sounds like Smith is ready to get down to business.

The former Tennessee Titans tight end is an exciting pickup for a Patriots team that has sorely lacked depth at the position since Rob Gronkowski left New England after the 2018 season.

Smith has improved his receiving stats every year since the Titans drafted him in the third round out of Florida International in 2017, and he tallied a career-high eight touchdowns (seven receiving, one rushing) for Tennessee last season while finishing as the team's third-leading receiver.

Smith projects as the Patriots' clear No. 1 tight end, leading a group that includes Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo and second-years Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi. It appears he has the right mentality heading to New England, where the Patriots will have a chip on their shoulders after their first losing season since 2000.