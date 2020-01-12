The fireworks came early in Baltimore during the Ravens divisional playoff matchup, but not from the home team.

A promising Ravens drive ended with a Lamar Jackson interception, and Tennesee took advantage of the short field.

On third-and-goal from the 12 yard line, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill lofted a fade towards the left corner of the end zone to tight end Jonnu Smith. Blanketed by cornerback Brandon Carr, Smith rose up with his left hand and after a slight bobble, pulled in an amazing one-handed grab to give the Titans an early 7-0 lead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The touchdown was Smith's fourth of the season and his first in the playoffs.

After the Ravens failed to convert on a fourth-and-1, Tannehill unloaded a 45-yard touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond, extending the Titans' lead to 14.

The AFC's top seed has plenty of time to come back, but the Titans were the ones to strike first. Twice.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

Story continues

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Jonnu Smith's incredible one-handed TD catch gives Titans early lead vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington