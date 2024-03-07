Jonnu Smith to sign with Dolphins on two-year deal

Jonnu Smith has found a new team.

According to multiple reports, Smith is signing with the Dolphins on a two-year deal.

The contract is worth up to $10 million.

Smith, 28, spent last season with the Falcons. That reunited him with his former offensive coordinator with the Titans, Arthur Smith, after two years with the Patriots. in 2023, Smith set career highs in receptions (50) and yards (582) while playing 58 percent of Atlanta’s offensive snaps. He also finished with three touchdowns.

A third-round pick in 2017, Smith has recorded 219 career catches for 2,423 yards with 20 touchdowns in 107 games.

The Falcons released Smith last week, saving the club $6.5 million in cap space.