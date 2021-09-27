Jonnu Smith shows accountability after rough game vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday's game vs. the New Orleans Saints was one to forget for the New England Patriots, especially Jonnu Smith.

The Patriots tight end, who signed a four-year contract worth $50 million this past offseason, dropped a handful of passes and caught only one of his six targets. His worst moment came at the start of the second half, when he tipped a Mac Jones pass into the hands of Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins for a pick-six.

Smith owned up to his critical mistake on Monday.

“Mac threw a catchable ball, Mac did everything right,” he told reporters. “I’ve just got to make that play that I know I can make and that I will make when the opportunity presents itself.”

Through the first three games of the campaign, Smith hasn't exactly lived up to his hefty price tag. The ex-Tennessee Titan has 10 catches on 16 targets for 74 yards and zero touchdowns.

Despite the less-than-ideal start, he's taking a positive attitude into Week 4.

“You know I got to have a certain level of honesty with myself in the mirror, man,” Smith said. “But the great thing about it is I have another opportunity. I didn’t put my best product and myself out there yesterday. I know that, the whole world knows that. But, you know, I know the player I am, I’m confident in the player I am, and I’m just looking forward to moving forward.”

Smith will look to have a bounce-back performance when the Patriots welcome Tom Brady home on Sunday night. Kickoff for Patriots-Buccaneers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.