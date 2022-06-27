Jonnu Smith shares great take on Mac Jones' personality with Patriots

Jonnu Smith had a great take on the two sides of QB Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones isn't the most physically gifted NFL quarterback, and one of his top goals entering this offseason was to cut back on ice cream.

But while Jones may not have the appearance of a ruthless competitor, his teammates know better.

Just ask Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith, who revealed Monday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" what has impressed him the most about his 23-year-old quarterback.

"The way he can turn it on," Smith responded, via NFL Network's Will Selva. "He's one one of the goofiest guys around. He has so much ability. So much dog in him. When he flips that switch, he's a different person. That's my guy."

Jones flashed that competitive drive almost immediately after arriving in Foxboro as a rookie last season. He beat out Cam Newton for the starting QB job and took command of the Patriots' offense, becoming the only rookie QB in the 2021 NFL Draft class to lead his team to the postseason.

Smith admitted last July he was a bit surprised by that side of Jones' personality -- "I didn't expect Mac to have the kind of swagger that he got" -- but Jones is now fully-established in Year 2 and ready to take the next step.

"They trust him," former Patriots QB Scott Zolak said last week on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand about Jones' reputation in New England's locker room.

"I think they like the quarterback more than people think... Not that he's that advanced, but we trust this kid, he reminds us of [Tom Brady]."

Jones has a very long way to go to fill Brady's shoes, and he'll face an added challenge this season in running the offense without offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who's now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

But it sounds like Jones certainly has the right mentality to tackle that challenge head-on.