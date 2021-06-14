Quarterback Cam Newton is back on the field at Patriots practice after missing some time with a hand injury, but one of the team’s other offensive players had to leave Monday’s workout early.

According to multiple reporters who were in attendance in the rain, tight end Jonnu Smith shut things down early in his first session with the team of the offseason program. The exact nature of Smith’s issue is unknown, but many of those reporters noted that he was grabbing at his left hamstring while talking to members of the training staff.

Smith signed with the Patriots as a free agent as part of their bid to improve their offensive production after a lackluster 2020 season.

They also signed tight end Hunter Henry, who had a brief injury scare last week. It turned out to be minor and the Patriots will be hoping that’s true for Smith as well.

Jonnu Smith made an early exit from Patriots practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk