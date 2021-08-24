Mac Jones has an opportunity to put himself in a position to win the Patriots’ starting quarterback job heading into the season with Cam Newton out until Thursday.

But even if Jones isn’t QB1 in Week One, it’s not a matter of if, but when he’ll take over that job.

Tight end Jonnu Smith said on Tuesday that he’s seen plenty of good from the young quarterback through his first training camp.

“I think he’s been progressing really well, just taking from everything that’s in the meeting rooms, on the field, and just executing it,” Smith said, via Henry McKenna of USA TODAY Sports. “You can tell he’s getting comfortable, he’s settling in. And everything’s going to work out for him. He’s a hard worker. So I’m looking forward to seeing him do great things.”

Through two preseason games, Jones has completed 26-of-38 passes for 233 yards. He’s likely to get more significant playing time this week in the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Giants.

Jonnu Smith: I’m looking forward to seeing Mac Jones do great things originally appeared on Pro Football Talk