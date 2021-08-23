Jonnu Smith, Josh Uche and Nick Folk among Patriots back at practice

The New England Patriots had good news on Monday morning with the return of six essential players.

Jonnu Smith, Josh Uche, Nick Folk, Joe Cardona, Anfernee Jennings and Lawrence Guy all made their returns to the field. Smith sustained an ankle injury at practice that wasn’t expected to be major. Uche left the Patriots’ second preseason game early with an injury, but the extent of it wasn’t disclosed.

Following Quinn Nordin’s shaky performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, the return of Folk becomes much more significant. The Patriots need consistency, as Bill Belichick constantly says, and Folk hit 40 of his last 45 field goal attempts.

Cam Newton wasn’t at practice because of a misunderstanding about COVID-19 protocols.

Back at practice today: TE Jonnu Smith

LB Josh Uche

K Nick Folk

LS Joe Cardona

LB Anfernee Jennings

DT Lawrence Guy Cam Newton is NOT here. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 23, 2021

Newton, along with a laundry list of other players weren’t present at practice.

Not participating today: Newton

Jarrett Stidham

N’Keal Harry

Stephon Gilmore

Brandon Bolden

Josh Bledsoe

Myles Bryant

Cam McGrone

Terez Hall

Matt LaCosse

Tre Nixon

Byron Cowart Hunter Henry is here. We’ll see how active he is. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 23, 2021

Gilmore is the biggest name on this list and Belichick discussed the cornerback’s status — while focusing on his injury and not the contract situation. The Patriots have less than a month to figure out Gilmore’s contract situation and get the injured players ready for the season opener.

