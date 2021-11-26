Sunday will be a reunion with the Titans for Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith, but the Patriots are waiting to say if he will be playing or watching the game between the two AFC teams.

Smith, who left the Titans for the Patriots as a free agent, is listed as questionable to play because of a shoulder injury. He was a limited participant in practice all week.

The Patriots also signed tight end Hunter Henry as a free agent this offseason and Henry joins Smith with a questionable tag. Henry is dealing with a neck injury.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), tackle Trent Brown (calf), punter Jake Bailey (knee), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), kicker Nick Folk (knee), running back Damien Harris (neck), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (ankle), and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) are in the questionable category as well this weekend.

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry questionable for Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk