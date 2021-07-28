The Patriots made several moves this offseason with an eye on improving their offense after a lackluster showing during the 2020 season, including the addition of two free agent tight ends.

Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry both agreed to join the Patriots early in free agency. Their arrival in New England harkens back to past days when the tight end spot was a strength for the team and Smith tried on a pun while discussing his belief in what the tandem will do on the field this year.

“Boston TE Party,” Smith said, via Nick O’Malley of MassLive.com. “Let’s bring it back. Hell of a player. Hell of a tight end. Hell of a man. You know, we’re gonna do great things together.”

Wednesday was the first practice of training camp, so there’s some work to be done to make sure that the tight ends produce at that level. If that work goes well, the outlook for 2021 will be a bit brighter in New England.

Jonnu Smith: Hunter Henry and I are gonna do great things together originally appeared on Pro Football Talk