Jonnu Smith explains what he can bring to the Patriots: ‘Whatever it takes’

As the New England Patriots get set to unveil a new-look offense, one of the key pieces of that offense revealed what he will be able to bring to the table for the organization.

Tight end Jonnu Smith spoke to the media on Tuesday, and gave some insight into what New England could expect from him on the offensive side of the ball moving forward.

With New England revamping both sides of the football, this Patriots team will look a lot different heading into training camp this summer. For the first time in quite a while, the tight end position figures to be a focal point of the offense.

“The type of player I’ve always been since I’ve played this game is ‘whatever it takes,’ ” said Smith, who caught 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns last season. “Wherever I need to be at to help the team win is what I’m going to do. That’s what I’m here for — to help the team win — and I’m just going to be that guy that’s going to do whatever he’s asked at 100 miles an hour and to know what I’m doing. That’s what I take pride in. “I don’t have any (preferred spot), whether it be here or there or there. I don’t care. Whatever. (I’ll play) on the defensive side of the ball. I love the game, I love everything that comes with it, and I take pride in that. I take pride in lining up wherever I need to line up to help the team win and do it at 100 miles an hour and make sure the guy across from me doesn’t beat me. To me, that’s what it’s about.”

