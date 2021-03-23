Jonnu Smith cried tears of joy after signing with Patriots: 'One of the greatest days of my life'

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith was so excited to join the team he actually cried tears of joy. Smith revealed that tidbit and called signing with the Pats "one of the greatest days" of his life.

Smith made those comments during an introductory call with New England media Tuesday. He said he was excited to start fresh with a new team.

Jonnu Smith on signing with Patriots: "It was one of the greatest days of my life, one of the most exciting days of my life, one of the most thrilling days of my life -- to be able to start a new chapter, a fresh start, a new journey. I am ecstatic.” — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) March 23, 2021

Smith said he "cried" after signing with the team. He warned that he didn't want to start crying again while on the call.

TE Jonnu Smith on the day he signed with the Patriots: "I cried all I could. I don't want to start tearing up in this interview again." pic.twitter.com/nz5Kwr7Dxg — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 23, 2021

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans, Smith signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Patriots on the first day of free agency. The Patriots dropped $232 million on new players that day, but Smith was their top target. That says a lot about how the team views his ability and fit in its offense. Smith must have felt that love when he signed his deal.

Patriots aren't universally loved among players

Smith's comments should draw more attention since they come days after Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore said his time with New England was "one of the low spots of my life."

Moore described his time with the Patriots as "robotic," and said he felt like he was in the military. It made Moore question whether he wanted to continue playing football.

Story continues

Moore has since established himself as a strong player with the Colts, who signed him to a four-year, $33 million deal in 2019.

Smith's career with the Patriots hasn't really started yet, but he's excited about the possibilities. As long as he's used as a focal point of the team's offense the next few years, Smith should remain happy about his decision.

More from Yahoo Sports: