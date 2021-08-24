Jonnu Smith beams with praise for Mac Jones: ‘Everything’s going to work out for him’

Jonnu Smith is clearly among Mac Jones’ biggest fans. Smith has been nothing but effusive with praise since starting work with the New England Patriots rookie quarterback.

Early in training camp, Smith discussed how Jones’ swagger caught the tight end off guard. On Tuesday, Smith was asked whether he has been impressed with Jones’ development through camp.

“I think he’s been progressing really well, just taking everything from the media rooms, on the fields, and just executing it,” the tight end told reporters after practice. “You can just tell he’s getting comfortable, and he’s settling in. Everything’s going to work out for him. He’s a hard worker, so I’m looking forward to seeing him do great things.”

Jones has taken the majority of first-team reps over the last two days, with Cam Newton missing practice due to an accidental COVID-19 protocol violation. Jones had an uneven day on Monday, but put together a stronger day on Tuesday, with the rookie going 32 of 41 with countless touchdowns and two interceptions.

